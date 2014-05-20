Fast Market Research recommends "Slovakia - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts" from BuddeComm, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- LTE launches signifying MNO emphasis on mobile data offerings
Despite liberalisation Slovakia's incumbent maintains a near monopoly of the fixed-line market. Alternative operators have entered the market although competitive pressures have forced a number of mergers and acquisitions, resulting in a small number of larger alternative operators.
Slovakia's broadband market has shown steady growth in recent years, with access competition predominately based on infrastructure. The DSL platform remains the dominant access method, while the cable sector is also strong in urban areas. A fast-developing FttX infrastructure and wireless broadband options, particularly from the mobile network operators, add to the mix. The broadband platform also allows operators to provide additional services, such as broadband TV. Increased internet usage is supporting Slovakia's internet society, which has received substantial EU funding to develop and improve access to e-government and other online services. Digital terrestrial TV has been launched, with the public service broadcaster STV the first to complete analogue switch-off.
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The mobile market is serviced by a triopoly of operators, each having pan-European interests with considerable scale and resources. Relatively high penetration has resulted from multiple SIM card ownership. The introduction of mobile number portability has increased competition between players, with the result that they have focused on improving ARPU by encouraging prepaid users to migrate to postpaid plans. They has also emphasised mobile data access and content services. These are becoming increasingly popular among consumers in the wake of deployments of 3G/HSPA and LTE networks.
Data in this report is the latest available at the time of preparation and may not be for the current year
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