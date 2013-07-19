Now Available: Soft Drinks - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Soft Drinks - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The NAFTA Soft Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA soft drinks market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA soft drinks market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key soft drinks market retailers' NAFTA operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The soft drinks industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $196,314.3 million in 2011.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 6.3% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the soft drinks industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $148,869.6 million in 2011. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $39,158.0 and $8,286.7 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the soft drinks industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $178,526.5 million in 2016, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $52,100.5 and $9,331.7 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the NAFTA soft drinks market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the NAFTA soft drinks market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA soft drinks market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the NAFTA soft drinks market?
