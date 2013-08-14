Now Available: South Africa Freight Transport Report Q3 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "South Africa Freight Transport Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- BMI maintains a cautiously optimistic stance with regards to South Africa's freight transport sector in 2013. Although there are risks to the mining sector from a potential hard landing in China, our Mining desk believes that growth will continue, which bodes well for the rail and port sectors in particular.
Headline Industry Data
- Rail freight growth will be 6.3% in 2013, and will average 5.8% to 2017.
- Richards Bay Port's tonnage throughput in 2013 is forecast to increase by 6.2%. Over the medium-term we project a 2.4% average annual increase.
- 2013 total trade growth is forecast at 3.3%, and to average 4.6% over the medium term.
- Road freight volumes are set to expand by 6.2% in 2013, and to average 5.9% over our forecast period.
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Key Industry Trends
Transnet Expansion Plan Belies Funding Woes: Projects continue to emerge from Transnet's expansive capital expenditure plans, which are set to provide massive opportunities in South Africa's construction market. That said, the plans hinge on Transnet's ability to secure financing. While it has considerable cash assets, at least ZAR87bn will need to be raised from external sources, of which currently only ZAR3.6bn has been raised this year, leaving a substantial funding gap.
South Africa Signs Port Infrastructure Agreement: In June the South African Transnet National Ports Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with port services provider Maputo Port Development Company. The agreement is part of an effort to facilitate more regional integration and trade by developing marine service capabilities and infrastructure in a collaborative effort between the two organisations. FedEx Acquires New Businesses In Africa: US courier delivery services company FedEx has acquired a number of new businesses in Africa. The businesses were acquired from Superswift in Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland and Zambia. FedEx is engaged in negotiations to acquire Superswift's operations in a further two African countries, namely Botswana and Namibia.
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