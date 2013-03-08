Now Available: South Africa Soft Drinks Review 2012

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- A competitively priced comprehensive overview of the key categories in the soft drinks market.
Summary
Why was the report written?
Soft Drinks Review 2012 reports provide a comprehensive overview of soft drinks markets. Compiled from Canadean’s extensive global soft drinks database, the reports offer a cost effective way of quickly gaining an understanding of the industries dynamics and structure.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Current economic environment remains gloomy in western markets and Eurozone countries are having a particularly turbulent ride.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Soft drinks growth in developing market continues to be boosted by an expanding consumer base and rising disposable income levels. In developed markets there is a trend towards natural and local products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The 2012 Soft Drinks Review reports comprise of data tables, charts and supporting text. The reports are compiled from Canadean’s extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers ‘on the ground’. Soft Drinks Reviews provide an invaluable guide to latest trends.
Scope
Data includes consumption volumes (million litres & litres per capita) for key soft drinks categories from 2006 to 2011 plus forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for key soft drinks categories including segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies’ market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided by soft drinks category.
A market valuation is provided for each soft drinks category and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Reasons to Get this Report
Global economic turbulence affects soft drinks market as consumer purchasing power remains low in many markets.
Rising commodity costs are leading some producers to look at ways at lowering costs, e.g. by producing lower juice content drinks.
Consumer environmental concerns affecting beverage choices such as packaged water.
Price promotions and marketing activity were strongly in evidence towards the end of 2012 in Europe and this is expected to continue in to 2013. The climate of heavy promotional activity is expected to raise pressure on Private Label brands and producers.
Key sporting events in 2012 such as the London Olympic Games and UEFA Championships provide an opportunity for soft drinks.
Key Highlights
Innovation keeps energy growth lively, with the flavours and packs emerging.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Carbonated Soft Drinks (retail) in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Soft Drinks - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Soft Drinks in South Africa
- South Korea Soft Drinks Review 2012
- Carbonated Soft Drinks in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Soft Drinks Market in South Africa - Product Launch Almanac 2010
- Sports and Energy Drinks in South Africa
- Soft Drinks Packaging in South Africa
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in South Africa