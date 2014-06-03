Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Vitamins and dietary supplements continued to see strong development and diversification along gender lines in 2013 as manufacturers responded to increasing consumer demand for products with a more targeted performance. Both male and female Irish consumers have become more demanding in terms of product ingredients in recent years as knowledge and awareness of the benefits of various vitamins, minerals and nutrients increases. Furthermore, there is a growing preference for multifunctional vitamins and dietary supplements which address a range of issues and concerns in one product, resulting in an increasing number of condition specific products in terms of pregnancy care, joint care and energy products, among others.
Competitive Landscape
Seven Seas Ireland Ltd remained the leading player in vitamins and dietary supplements in 2013 with a 24% value share. The company has a long history in Ireland and enjoys nationwide penetration across all retail channels. The Seven Seas brand is iconic among Irish consumers and enjoys a high degree of trust and acceptance. Seven Seas held the leading position in fish oils/omega fatty acids in 2013 with a 42% value share, while in it also led minerals with a 28% value share. The company is also the leading player in paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements, where the brand achieved a 28% value share in 2013. With an extensive range of products, the brand has also been able to retain its leading position within single vitamins and tonics and bottled nutritive drinks.
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Industry Prospects
Vitamins and dietary supplements is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 3% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period. Despite ongoing new product development and the regular introduction of strong brand extensions, the mature nature of the category in Ireland precludes further dramatic rates of growth. In addition, new supplements tend to remain niche in nature, appealing only to a small minority of consumers and generating little in the way of value sales.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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