Now Available: Store Cards in Australia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Store Cards in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- The review period in Australia witnessed sluggish growth for store cards, as major retailers such as Myer Pty Ltd and David Jones Ltd, which have previously been prominent, have found that opportunities are more promising in co-branded credit cards; they have consequently actively migrated consumers from their store cards towards their co-branded credit cards. This process is now virtually complete and, as a result, the performance of fuel cards is the primary influence on the store cards...
Euromonitor International's Store Card Transactions in Australia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Store Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Store Cards in Thailand
- Store Cards in Germany
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Store Cards in Russia
- Store Cards in the Netherlands
- Financial Cards and Payments in Brazil
- Financial Cards and Payments in Germany
- Store Cards in Canada
- Store Cards in Spain