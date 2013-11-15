Now Available: Sun Care in Egypt

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in Egypt", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Sun care was heavily impacted by trends in tourist arrivals at the end of the review period. While tourist numbers grew in 2010, the global economic downturn resulted in incoming tourists seeking to economise, with many thus buying sun protection before arriving in Egypt. 2011 meanwhile brought a sharp drop in tourist arrivals in Egypt, as a result of ongoing unrest and instability, with volume sales of sun protection thus declining by 3% in the year. 2012 however saw a partial recovery, with...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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