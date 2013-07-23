Now Available: Sun Care in Latvia

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Latvia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Increasing awareness of the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays among the Latvian population combined with rising consumer purchasing power to boost value sales of sun care in 2012. In common with the trends in other beauty and personal care categories, sun care benefited both from higher overall consumption of sun care products generally and the recovery of demand for more sophisticated products which command higher unit prices.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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