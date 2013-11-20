Now Available: Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q1 2014

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Switzerland's growth trajectory over the medium term will increasingly be powered by consumer spending. There is potential for the government to step in and boost growth in the event that the situation in the eurozone puts a sharp break on Swiss growth.
The Swiss National Bank has set a ceiling on the Swiss franc's value versus the euro in the face of substantial appreciatory pressures resulting from the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. This will help to protect the country's export sector from a severe loss of competitiveness and thereby limit the impact of external turbulence on near-term economic growth. However, the massive scale of the monetary easing involved in such foreign exchange intervention could dramatically inflate property prices if maintained into the medium term.
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