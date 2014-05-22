Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tea in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Sales of tea were buttressed in 2013 by strong growth from herbal/traditional medicinal teas of 6% in volume terms, the fastest rate within tea. Besides the product range expansion in terms of flavours, several players are now launching their "purpose-driven" infusions, products to help issues like relaxation, weight control, sleep, etc.
Euromonitor International's Tea in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Black Tea, Fruit/Herbal Tea, Green Tea, Instant Tea, Other Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tea market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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