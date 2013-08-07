Now Available: The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023

New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global armored and counter IED vehicles industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global armored and counter IED vehicle market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global armored and counter IED vehicles market valued US$ XX billion in 2013, and will increase at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period, to reach US$ XX billion by 2023. The market consists of six categories: APCs, LMVs, IFVs, MRAPs, MBTs and Tactical Trucks. The IFV segment is expected to account for XX % of the global armored and counter IED vehicles market, followed by the MBT segment with a share of XX %.Furthermore, the APC and MRAP markets will account for XX % and XX % of the overall armored and counter IED vehicles market, whereas LMV and tactical trucks will account for the remaining XX % market share. During the forecast period, the cumulative global expenditure on armored and counter IED vehicles is expected to reach US$ XX billion.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Armored and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for armored and counter IED vehicles during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
General Dynamics, Nexter, Denel Land Systems, Oshkosh Defense, Rheinmetall, Thales, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Uralvagonzavod, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Iveco, Renault Truck Defense, Hyundai Rotem, Navistar Defense, Otokar, Oto Melara, Panhard, BAE Hagglunds
An increase in coalition missions, such as international peacekeeping missions, offshore operations, and disaster relief operations, have created a need for interoperable weapon systems that adhere to the standards set by NATO and other organizations. An increase in out-of-area operations has also created a need for participating nations to acquire interoperability with key coalition partners.
