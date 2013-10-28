New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Body Armor and Personal Protection market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection include:
- Improved soldier helmets to prevent head and brain injuries.
- Cosworth introduces soldier worn electronics demonstrator.
- Double sided combat uniforms to enhance soldier survivability.
- UNEQUAL Technologies launches DEFCON technology for protective gear.
- Fabric being developed to protect against cut wounds.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Body Armor and Personal Protection sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Body Armor and Personal Protection market including technological trends and key challenges.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - SWOT Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023 - SWOT Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile