Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Counter IED market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Counter IED include:
- The Vehicle Global Acceleration Mitigation (VGAM) and Vehicle Armored Floor Stabilization (VAFS) systems being developed by the UK.
- Software to predict where IED attacks will take place and locate weapons caches.
- The US Navy has developed a radio-frequency energy to detonate hidden IEDs.
- US Navy developing the next generation counter IED system to enhance its electronic warfare capabilities
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Counter IED sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Counter IED market including technological trends and key challenges.
