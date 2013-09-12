Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Missiles and Missile Defense Systems. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global missiles and missile defense systems market is estimated to value US$18.9 billion in 2013. The market consists of seven categories of missiles: surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs), surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), air-to-surface missiles (ASMs), air-to-air missiles (AAMs), anti-ship missiles, anti-tank missiles, and missile defense systems.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
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- Gain insight into the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market."
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