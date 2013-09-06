New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Submarine market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Submarine include:
Air Independent Propulsion system (AIP) is a technology that allows a submarine to stay submerged under water for longer period of time
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Submarine sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Submarine market including technological trends and key challenges.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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