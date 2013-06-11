Now Available: The Insurance Industry in Lesotho, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Lesotho, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Lesotho's economy expanded by 3.1% in 2011, demonstrating its resilience to uncertain global economic conditions and reduced revenues from the South African Custom Union (SACU), as well as natural disasters such as floods. According to the African Development Bank, the economy is expected to grow by 4.0% and 4.5% in 2012 and 2013 respectively, supported by the expansion of the country's mining sector and the ongoing infrastructure investment by the government. Despite economic challenges, Lesotho's insurance industry also remained resilient and registered a CAGR of 11.4% during the review period (2008-2012).
Key Highlights
- Despite economic challenges, Lesotho's insurance industry remained resilient and registered a CAGR of 11.4% during the review period (2008-2012).
- Unlike most markets in the African region, Lesotho's life insurance segment is the largest in the country's insurance industry.
- According to the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL), six insurance companies were operating in the country's insurance industry at the end of 2011.
- Growing public investment in infrastructure, new product development (micro-insurance) and rising healthcare expenditure will be the major drivers of the insurance industry over the forecast period (2012-2017).
- Furthermore, development in the mining and construction sectors will create employment opportunities and will lead to increased demand for personal and commercial line insurance products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Lesotho:
- It provides historical values for the Lesotho insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Lesotho insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Lesotho and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Lesotho insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Lesotho insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Lesotho insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Lesotho insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alliance Insurance Company Ltd, Metropolitan Insurance Company, Prosperity Insurance Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017