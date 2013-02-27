Now Available: The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- The Moroccan insurance industry is one of the largest in the Arab region and the second largest in Africa. Insurance penetration in Morocco as a percentage of GDP stood at 3.6% in 2011. Morocco's insurance industry penetration stood highest in the region in 2011 despite low income levels and unfavorable demographics. However, the industry grew at a CAGR of 7.7% during the review period. This growth was driven by favorable government strategies to expand the insurance industry, such as compulsory insurance provisions including compulsory third-party motor insurance and the implementation of various favorable insurance provisions including the Contrat Programme in 2011. Growth was further supported by economic development, the expanding mortgage market, growth in the travel and tourism industry and the introduction of the bancassurance channel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Moroccan insurance industry is one of the largest in the Arab region and the second largest in Africa.
- Insurance penetration in Morocco as a percentage of GDP stood at 3.6% in 2011.
- Morocco's insurance industry penetration stood highest in the region in 2011 despite low income levels and unfavorable demographics.
- However, the industry grew at a CAGR of 7.7% during the review period.
- This growth was driven by favorable government strategies to expand the insurance industry, such as compulsory insurance provisions including compulsory third-party motor insurance and the implementation of various favorable insurance provisions including the Contrat Programme in 2011.
- Growth was further supported by economic development, the expanding mortgage market, growth in the travel and tourism industry and the introduction of the bancassurance channel.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Morocco:
- It provides historical values for the Moroccan insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Moroccan insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Morocco and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Moroccan insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Moroccan insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Moroccan insurance industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: RMA Wataniya, AXA Assurance Maroc SA, CNIA Insurance, ZURICH Assurances Maroc, Atlanta-Sanad
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016