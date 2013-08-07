New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Malaysia defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Malaysia.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In the 1990s, the Malaysian government embarked on a plan to modernize the Malaysian defense industry, with the progress of this plan monitored by the Defense Industry Division (DID); in addition, the country established the Malaysian Defense Industry Council (MDIC) in 1990 in order to promote the country's defense industrialization, overseeing the country's aerospace, automotive, maritime, weapons, and information and communication technology industries
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Malaysia defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Malaysia defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boustead Naval Shipyard, Zetro Aerospace Corporation Sdn Bhd, Sapura Thales Electronics Sdn Bhd, DRB Hicom Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd, MMC Defence Sdn Bhd, Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Labuan Shipyard and Engineering Sdn Bhd, D' Aquarian Sdn Bhd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the Malaysian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2016: Market Profile
- The Chinese Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The Indian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The French Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The German Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The Japanese Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile
- The Malaysian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2017: Market Profile
- The Netherlands Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile