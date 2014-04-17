Recently published research from Timetric, "The Netherlands' Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The Dutch card payments channel grew moderately both in terms of value and volume during the review period. In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the channel grew from 58.8 million cards in 2009 to 60.6 million in 2013, at a CAGR of 0.75%. Although the charge cards category had the smallest channel share of 0.2% in 2013, it registered the highest review-period CAGR of 7.28%, followed by the prepaid and debit card categories.
In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel grew at a marginal CAGR of 0.87% during the review period from EUR148.4 billion (US$206.2 billion) in 2009 to EUR153.6 billion (US$203.7 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 1.74%, from EUR154.4 billion (US$208.3 billion) in 2014 to EUR165.4 billion (US$233.0 billion) in 2018.
Despite the global financial slowdown, outbound travel expenditure among the retail and corporate segments increased during the review period from EUR14.8 billion (US$20.6 billion) in 2009 to EUR15.9 billion (US$21.1 billion) in 2013 and is anticipated to increase over the forecast period, fuelling the growth of the card payments channel. The Dutch card payments channel was dominated by the prepaid cards category, which accounted for 49.6% of the channel in 2013. The second-largest channel share was held by the debit cards category with 41.0%, and the credit cards category with 9.2%. The charge cards category held the smallest channel share of 0.2%.
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Report Highlights
- In terms of the number of cards in circulation, the Dutch card payments channel posted a review-period CAGR of 0.75% increasing from 58.8 million cards in 2009 to 60.6 million in 2013 and is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 2.06% to reach 66.7 million in 2018.
- In terms of transaction value, the card payments channel grew at a marginal CAGR of 0.87% during the review period from EUR148.4 billion (US$206.2 billion) in 2009 to EUR153.6 billion (US$203.7 billion) in 2013. The channel is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 1.74%, from EUR154.4 billion (US$208.3 billion) in 2014 to EUR165.4 billion (US$233.0 billion) in 2018.
- The Dutch card payments channel was dominated by the prepaid cards category, which accounted for 49.6% of the channel in 2013. The second-largest channel share was held by the debit cards category with 41.0%, and the credit cards category with 9.2%. The charge cards category held the smallest channel share of 0.2%.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ABN Amro Bank, Rabobank, ING Bank, SNS Bank, DHB Bank, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club,
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