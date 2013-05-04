Now Available: The Orphan Drug Market Outlook to 2017

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "The Orphan Drug Market Outlook to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- Tumbling over the patent cliff, many Big Pharma companies are being forced to find new strategies for sustaining sales growth, with orphan drugs seen as a great opportunity for this. Our report provides analysis of this sector and includes brands that have gained orphan drug approval from the FDA, as well as Phase III pipeline candidates that have gained orphan drug designation from the FDA.
Report Scope
- Manage expectations: Sales forecasts for the orphan drug market at the product, therapy area, molecule type, & peer set level for the period 2011-17.
- Recognize potential: 39 companies reviewed to obtain the market size for orphan drugs.
- Understand market trends: Identify the top 20 brands with FDA orphan drug approval and their forecast values for 2017.
- Identify opportunities: Analysis of the leading companies in the orphan drug space, examining their portfolios and orphan drugs in their pipelines.
- Gain insight into competitors: Novartis, J&J, Sanofi, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Allergan, Shire, UCB, Alexion, BioMarin, NPS Pharma, Vertex.
Report Hightlights
Over 2005-11, approved orphan drugs on the market have benefitted from a healthy sales growth rate, as reflected in a 9.6% CAGR, collectively generating $86.3bn in global sales in 2011. Going forward, however, these brands will see a near-flat sales growth during the forecast window.
In terms of therapy areas, oncology is and will continue to be the largest market in terms of size, generating 42% of orphan drug sales in 2011, and is forecast to yield the highest absolute sales growth with $5.3bn over the period 2011-17.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which Big Pharma companies have the greatest focus on orphan drugs?
- Which orphan indications are the most lucrative?
- Which companies are likely acquisition targets?
- What key orphan drug deals have taken place in recent years?
- Which company has the most aggressive M&A and in-licensing strategy for orphan drugs?
