Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Pakistani defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Pakistani Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Pakistani defense industry.
Pakistan's domestic defense industry is able to fulfill the majority of the national requirements for low and mid-market technology defense systems, but is largely unable to supply technologically advanced defense systems. As a result, Pakistan was the third-largest importer of arms during 2007-2011, behind India and South Korea. The country has strong relations with both the US and China, and these nations cater to the majority of Pakistan's defense requirements. China was the major arms supplier to Pakistan during 2007-2011 as well as in 2012. Pakistan also imports diesel engines for submarines from Germany, early warning systems from Russia, and air propulsion systems for submarines from Sweden.
The annual increases in the Pakistani defense budget are largely due to the country's long-standing territorial dispute with neighboring India and the internal instability caused by radical terrorist groups. Furthermore, the country receives substantial military aid from the US for its participation in the 'war on terror', which is used to procure advanced fighter jets and missile systems. Furthermore, the country develops, manufactures and exports a wide variety of military equipment such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), modern fighter jets, battle tanks, armored vehicles, frigates, submarines, high tech firearms and personal grenade launchers. Therefore, over the forecast period, opportunities are expected to exist in the development and export of this military equipment.
The Pakistani Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), National Defense Complex (NDC), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Air Weapons Complex (AWC), Daudsons Armory, Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC)
