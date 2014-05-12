Fast Market Research recommends "The Rising Appeal of Small Mammal/Reptile Food" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Although smaller and less developed than dog and cat food, the small mammal/reptile category has performed relatively well in a difficult economic environment. The rising popularity and appeal of small mammals particularly among couples with small children has contributed to this growth. Moreover, the emerging pet humanisation trend is also creating opportunities for value-added products, particularly those emphasising health and wellness or naturalness, in addition to snacks.
Euromonitor International's The Rising Appeal of Small Mammal/Reptile Food global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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