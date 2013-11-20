Now Available: The Taiwanese Fabless IC Industry, 3Q 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese Fabless IC Industry, 3Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese fabless IC industry. The report includes fabless IC shipment value, shipment by tier, and product mix and application mix analyses. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with fabless IC design houses, and publicly available information such as corporate financial statements. The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese fabless IC industry is expected to peak at around US$4.1 billion in the third quarter of 2013. However, the industry's shipment value is projected to decline approximately 7.4% sequentially in the fourth quarter.
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