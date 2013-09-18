Now Available: The UK High Street: The Decline of a British Institution

Fast Market Research recommends "The UK High Street: The decline of a British institution" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Some of the country's most cherished retail brands have filed for administration in recent years, and in some cases, have disappeared from the high street altogether. The rise of e-commerce, 'showrooming', and reduced consumer spending and confidence are significant factors in the decline. However, some stronger players have reinforced their positions via the acquisition of distressed retailers.
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Highlights
Stores specialized in numerous markets are vulnerable to the disease plaguing the UK high street. However, data from the UK Office for National Statistics shows that clothing & footwear stores and household goods stores have particularly hard hit, seeing year-on-year declines of 0.3% and 2.2% respectively between December 2011 and December 2012.
There is no single answer to the question 'what is causing the high street slump?' The answer is, in fact, a combination of factors. The rise of e-commerce in the UK and subsequent birth of 'showrooming', increased product diversification by major supermarkets, and reduced consumer spending and confidence are all causes.
The slump has also created opportunities and hope for some retailers and consumers. The failings of some retailers have provided strong existing players with the opportunity to strengthen their market positions by acquiring some or all of the stores of companies which have entered administration.
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Your key questions answered
- How far-reaching is the UK high street retail slump?
- What is causing the decline of the UK high street retail sector?
- How are retailers adapting to changing market conditions?
- Who has benefited from this decline and how?
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