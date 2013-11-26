Now Available: The UK Meat Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?

Fast Market Research recommends "The UK Meat Market: What Consumers Eat and Why?" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report provides the results for the Meat market in the UK from Canadean’s unique, highly detailed study of consumers’ Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Meat market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008–2009 the organized retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. The weak UK economy has forced consumers to evaluate their consumption patterns across most CPG categories, including Meat. This makes it essential to understand what pockets of growth might exist and whether they represent value or volume opportunities.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers’ uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets – making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aldi, Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Lidl, MandS , Morrisons , Sainsbury's.
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