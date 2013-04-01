Now Available: Tourism Economics in Italy to 2016: Market Profile

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Tourism Economics in Italy to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- "Tourism Economics in Italy to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering tourism economics in Italy. It provides a five year review of tourism output (overall and per employee), tourism employment and tourism employee compensation in Italy. The report also includes an overview of the Italian travel and tourism industry covering key trends, barriers to tourism and tourist attractions with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in Italy. Review and forecast data for tourism demand factors and market indicators has also been included in the report.
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in Italy
- A comprehensive analysis of tourism economics in Italy
- Five year review and forecast of tourism economics in Italy
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering tourism economics in Italy
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tourism Economics in Belgium to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in Brazil to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in the Philippines to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in Spain to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in Canada to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in Saudi Arabia to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in South Korea to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in China to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in the Netherlands to 2016: Market Profile
- Tourism Economics in South Africa to 2016: Market Profile