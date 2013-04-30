New Energy market report from Markets and Markets: "Transformer Oil Market: By Types (Mineral Oil - Naphthenic & Paraffinic, Silicone and Bio-based), Applications (Small & Large Transformers, Utility) & Geography - Global Industry Trends & Forecast to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Transformer oil is a dielectric fluid mainly used in oil filled electrical transformers as an insulating and cooling medium. It is usually obtained by fractional distillation and subsequent processing of crude oil. The primary purpose of transformer oil is to insulate and cool the transformer windings and core. These also preserve the core and winding as these are fully immersed in the oil and prevent contact of oxygen with the cellulose paper insulation of windings, which has high affinity towards oxidation. Three basic types of transformer oil used are mineral oil (mostly naphthenic), silicone, and bio-based. Mineral oil based transformer oils dominate the consumption as it has good electrical and cooling properties, and provides cost-effective solution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report segments the market based on geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, ROW); types (mineral oil-naphthenic and paraffinic, silicone, and bio-based); and applications (small transformers, large transformers, and utility), and provides market forecast in terms of consumption (thousand liters) and revenue ($million) for aforesaid segments.
The global transformer oil market revenue is estimated to reach $2.46 billion by 2017. Major factors responsible for market growth include increasing power requirements in developing regions, rising investments, enlargement of electricity grids in developed regions and rising transition towards renewable energy resources. The key concerns in the industry pertain to the corrosive nature of sulfur present in transformer oil and flammable nature of mineral oil based transformer oils. Transformer manufacturers have started using bio-based oil which has higher dielectric strength and flash point, and lower pour point.
The report classifies and defines the consumption of transformer oils in the electrical equipment industry. It covers qualitative data about transformer oil properties and its functions. The report also provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, and key burning issues in the market. Key players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic initiatives. Some of these include Nynas (Sweden), Ergon (U.S.), PetroChina (China), Calumet (U.S.), and San Joaquin Refining (U.S.).
RISING CONSUMPTION OF BIO-BASED TRANSFORMER OILS
Increasing frequency of fire accidents in mineral oil based transformers and its non-biodegradable nature has led to an increasing consumption of bio-based transformer oils, which are incombustible and non-toxic in nature. The industry is observing a high rate in adoption of bio-based transformer oil due to these aspects; lately its growing preference is also observed globally.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Variable Frequency/Speed Drives (VFD/VSD) Market - By Type , Voltage Range , Power Range and Application - Global Market Trends & Forecast to 2017
- Fuel Additives Market - By Diesel, Gasoline & Aviation Applications, Types (Deposit control, Antioxidant, Corrosion inhibitor, Lubricity and Cetane improvers) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2017
- Global Oil Shale Market -by technology ,geography ,market potential ,trends and forecasts 2030
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2017 - Extensive E&P Activity in Brazil's Pre-Salt Areas to Drive Growth
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types, Applications, Trends & Forecasts(2011-2016)
- Global Digital Oil Field Market By Services (Automation & Instrumentation, Information Technology) & Geography - Forecasts To 2022
- Artificial Lift Market: By Types (Rod Lift, ESP, PCP, Gas Lift) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Hydraulic Fracturing Market By Resource & Well Type - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2017