Now Available: Transportation in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Transportation in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Air transportation remained the popular mode of transport among South Africa's domestic business tourists during 2012. The majority of business travellers understand that they are able save a great deal of time by choosing air transportation. In addition, increasing numbers of domestic leisure tourists are choosing air transportation due to constraints on the number of holidays which are available to them to take off work. However, land transportation remained by far the most popular form of...
Euromonitor International's Transportation in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Transportation by Category, Transportation by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Transportation market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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