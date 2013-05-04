Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in the Danish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Danish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the life insurance market in Denmark. It provides insights into the Nordic insurance market dynamics and an overview of the Danish insurance industry. This report also includes growth prospects for the life insurance market in Denmark and sub-segments such as individual and group insurance, and provides details of sub-products in each market. This report also provides detailed analysis of the various distribution channels in the Danish life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Denmark:
- It provides historical values for the Danish life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Danish life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Denmark

Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Danish life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics and key market trends within the Danish life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
