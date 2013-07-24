Now Available: Trinity Biotech Plc (TRIB) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Trinity Biotech Plc (TRIB) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Trinity Biotech Plc (Trinity Biotech) is a diagnostic products manufcaturer. It develops, acquires, manufactures and distributes diagnostic systems for clinical laboratory and point-of-care sectors. The Clinical Laboratory products include diagnostic tests and instruments that detect infectious diseases, HbA1c for diabetes monitoring and diagnosis, and clinical chemistry. Its Point-of-care products are for testing the presence of HIV antibodies. The products are used for the detection of autoimmune, sexually tranmitted diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, liver disorder and intestine disorder. The company also offers raw materials to the life sciences industry.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Trinity Biotech Plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
