Now Available: Turkey Freight Transport Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Turkey Freight Transport Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Following a year of mixed growth dynamics for different freight modes, 2013 will signal growth across the whole of Turkey's freight transport sector in line with the country's macroeconomic outlook, with real GDP forecast to grow, despite the country's export sector being heavily exposed to Europe.
Total trade is projected to pick up, with our Country Risk desk forecasting an annual increase of 6.1% in 2013, following growth of 3.5% in 2012.
Road freight is set to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 7% in 2013. The mode has made a prompt recovery from the downturn and enjoys the benefits of not having to make any reductions in road haulage volumes, such as those pledged by the neighbouring EU.
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The throughput at the Port of Ambarli, one of Turkey's largest ports, is set to continue growing, in terms of tonnage. Over the medium term, we project further increase in freight volumes at the port.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.1%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.5%
- 2013 Port of Ambarli throughput is forecast to grow by 14.2%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 7.0%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 6.1%.
Key Industry Trends
DB Schenker Rail Launches Bosporus Shuttle - Germany's DB Schenker Rail expanded its services with the launch of a new service with three pairs of trains operating each week between Germany and Turkey. The new service, known as the Bosporus Shuttle, is being offered from September. The new service has been designed to strengthen the existing offer between Western Europe and destinations in Turkey. The firm also intends to increase the frequency to five pairs of trains in the future.
EBRD Plans to Offer Loan to Asyaport Liman - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering offering up to US$75mn in the form of a loan to Turkey's Asyaport Liman. The finances will be used to contribute towards funding a deep sea container terminal project, with the construction and operation of the terminal financed in part by the senior EBRD loan.
Government Reduces Transit Fee for Georgian Trucks - The Georgian Ministry of Economy has announced that the Turkish government has reduced the transit fee for Georgian-registered trucks to around 25%.
Government to Help Exporters with Suez Fee Payments - Turkish transporters, whose ro-ro operations via Egypt suffered due to security risks in Egypt are trying to find alternative routes from Turkey to the Middle East, with Sisa Shipping, one of the companies engaged in ro-ro services on this destination declaring that it is ready to resume services using the Suez Canal to bypass Egypt en route to Saudi Arabia, thanks to the Turkish government launching a new plan.
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