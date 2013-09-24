Now Available: Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes. Type 2 Diabetes - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Type 2 Diabetes.
- A review of the Type 2 Diabetes products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Type 2 Diabetes pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Type 2 Diabetes.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Type 2 Diabetes pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Medinox, Inc., Amgen Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedImmune LLC, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Euroscreen S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, FibroGen, Inc., Ipsen S.A., Piramal Healthcare Limited, Nycomed International Management GmbH, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Biocon Limited, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Forest Laboratories, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Les Laboratoires Servier, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Sigma-Tau S.p.A., VIVUS, Inc., Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited, Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd, Biodel Inc., Bayer AG, Zosano Pharma, Inc., MannKind Corporation, Halozyme Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Alchemia Limited, Addex Pharmaceuticals, Evotec Aktiengesellschaft, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., Genfit, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Mesoblast Ltd, PROLOR Biotech, Inc., Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, ConjuChem Biotechnologies Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Flamel Technologies S.A., CSL Limited, ProteoTech, Inc., SANWA KAGAKU KENKYUSHO CO.,LTD., Yuhan Corporation, Theratechnologies Inc., XOMA Ltd., Immuron Limited, IPCA Laboratories Limited, Lipoxen PLC, LG Life Sciences, Ltd, Transition Therapeutics Inc., SemBiosys Genetics Inc., Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd., Panacea Biotec Limited, Summit Corporation plc, Phynova Group Ltd, DiaMedica Inc., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, Debiopharm Group, Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Betagenon AB, Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, ActogeniX NV, Camurus AB, Sirtris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., reMYND, Metabolex, Inc, Celon Pharma Sp. z o.o., Cortendo Invest AB, Spherix Incorporated, Arisaph Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AngioChem Inc., Allozyne, Inc., Metabolic Solutions Development Co., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., Melior Discovery, Inc., Diabetology Limited, Braasch Biotech LLC, Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc., Theracos, Inc., Versartis, Inc., Kainos Medicine, Inc., Nordic Bioscience a/s, Virobay Inc., NOXXON Pharma AG, Avaxia Biologics, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Omeros Corporation, Transtech Pharma, Inc., BRIDGE BIORESEARCH PLC, Targacept, Inc., N-Gene Research Laboratories, Inc., Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited., ChemoCentryx, Inc., USV Limited., Verva Pharmaceuticals Limited, Exsulin Corporation, Medestea Research & Production S.p.A., NasVax Ltd., Stelic Institute & Co., Vybion, Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., The Alize Pharma Group, Ardelyx, Inc., Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., Receptos, Inc., MicroDose Therapeutx, Inc., Sirona Biochem Corp, XBiotech USA, Inc., Connexios Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Serometrix, LLC, PharmaIN Corporation, Stempeutics Research Private Limited, SignPath Pharma Inc
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