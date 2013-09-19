Now Available: UK Pet Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities

New Insurance research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Growth in the pet insurance market in 2011 and 2012 continued to be driven by rising claims costs, which were met by increases to premiums. Without significant improvement in the economic climate, policy numbers remain fairly static, adding to the squeeze on insurers' books. This will continue to be the case until economic growth returns.
Scope of this Report
- Ensure your strategy is robust against the key issues facing the pet insurance market
- Gage the market's profitability, the factors that influenced its performance, and how insurers are adapting to this.
- Map your business plan against Datamonitor's forecasted GWP for the market.
- Analyze the impact new regulations will have on the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Pet insurance gross written premiums (GWP) grew by 5.4% in 2012, driven mostly by claims inflation. Growth in policy numbers remains flat, as consumers continue to be restricted by harsh economic conditions.
Pet insurance market profitability improved as the gross loss ratio decreased to 69.9% in 2012. Pet insurance remains the most stable of the personal lines, as it is not vulnerable to large-scale events such as flooding.
Co-insurance clauses in policies are becoming more mainstream, as controlling claims inflation increases in importance for insurers.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Has the pet insurance market been profitable over the past two years, and what were the main factors affecting claims inflation?
- What are the key issues that will shape the market in 2013 and beyond?
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