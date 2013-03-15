Now Available: United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: The United Arab Emirates' healthcare and pharmaceutical markets continue to be the strongest in the region. Its growth prospects are strong - we forecast high single-digit CAGRs over the course of our 10- year forecast period. Several factors are driving growth: incomes are high, as is the UAE's expatriate population. These elements combine to increase private healthcare expenditure and demand for innovative drugs. Local drug production facilities are also gaining strength, with domestic player Julphar opening a new factory, and multinational drug firms are also entering the market. In addition, there are plans for several new hospital and healthcare facilities, which will boost future demand for pharmaceuticals. The UAE's appeal as a medical tourism destination is another driver of growth. We therefore remain optimistic about the growth potential of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: AED5.56bn (US$1.51bn) in 2011 to AED5.72bn (US$1.56bn) in 2012; +2.9% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Healthcare: AED46.44bn (US$12.64bn) in 2011 to AED52.13bn (US$14.20bn) in 2012; +12.2% in local currency terms and +12.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from Q412.
- Medical devices: AED1.87bn (US$508mn) in 2011 to AED2.05bn (US$559mn) in 2012; +10.0% in local currency terms and +10.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly unchanged from Q412.
Business Environment Rating: In Q113, the UAE remains the most attractive market in BMI's Middle East and Africa (MEA) Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) matrix, with its composite score unchanged at 58.3 out of 100. The country has a favourable medium-term pharmaceutical market growth forecast.
Key Trends & Developments
- Germany's Merck Serono announced in December 2012 that it plans to partner UAE's Neopharma to produce its patented drugs in the UAE. Merck will launch its production capabilities in the UAE with a synthetic hormone and a drug for diabetics in 2013.
- India's Hetero Labs entered into a partnership with Neopharma to create Nexgen Pharma. The new firm will serve as a means of introducing Hetero Labs' range of generic drugs in the country.
- Dubai Health Authority launched its paperless health insurance claims system in November 2012, in collaboration with South Africa's Dimension Data. The new system will use a central health tracking facility, which helps the sharing of information between payers, providers, patients and the government.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Diagnostic Imaging Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Patient Monitoring Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates ENT Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013