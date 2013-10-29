Now Available: United Continental Holdings Inc in Travel and Tourism (World)

New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- United Continental has faced numerous challenges following its 2010 merger. 2013 may mark a turning point for the company as it seeks to regain customer trust and move closer to profitability. This is occurring however against a background of ongoing consolidation in the US airline industry, with more likely to come as American Airlines and US Airways prepare for merger later in 2013.
Euromonitor International's United Continental Holdings Inc in Travel and Tourism (world) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Travel and Tourism market. The report examines company shares by region, financial performance, its marketing strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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