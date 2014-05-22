New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The UK IT market remains a lucrative location for vendors in Europe, as home to one of the largest public sector outsourcing markets. There are also areas of fast growth, particularly around emerging technologies such as datacentres and cloud services and Big Data that are subject to government support. There is however significant downside, as spending is squeezed by fiscal austerity measures, fragile business and consumer confidence, and a decline in desktop and notebook shipments. Furthermore, the failure of high profile public IT projects in recent years has heightened public scepticism about further projects. Taking these factors into account, UK IT spending is forecast to increase 3.0%, to GBP55.1bn in 2014, slightly faster growth than forecast in the previous update, as the macroeconomic environment shows signs of strengthening.
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Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Computer Hardware Sales: GBP112.1bn in 2013 to GBP112.28bn in 2014, +1.7% in local currency terms. A boom in tablet sales has offset the decline in purchases of desktop and notebooks, but with the tablet market heading towards saturation growth will decelerate from 2014.
- Software Sales: GBP7.632bn in 2013 to GBP7.864bn in 2014, +3.0% in local currency terms. Software spending growth is occurring in key areas, such as security solutions and big data analytics, while Windows 8/8.1 upgrades are also a factor.
- IT Services Sales: GBP33.7bn in 2013 to GBP34.9bn in 2014, +3.5% in local currency terms.
Key Trends And Developments
The UK government has been relatively passive in terms of promoting the development of the IT sector, and with regards industrial policy in general. However, first the tech-city initiative in London, and now the 2014 budget, a range of measures have been introduced to boost the IT sector in the UK. In the budget the Treasury announced a range of policy initiatives including financing for next generation technologies such as Big Data analytics and grapheme research, R&D tax credits for start-ups, tackling high energy cost road block to datacentre investment and funding for IT training through apprenticeships. There was however downside for international firms as the Treasury announced its intention to tackle aggressive tax planning by global IT firms, with Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook all likely targets for any potential clampdown.
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