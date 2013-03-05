Now Available: United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- BMI View: Drugmakers and governments will increasingly enter agreements that provide some form of risk- sharing or price protection for new drugs. Since most European governments, including the UK authorities, are focussing on cost containment in the healthcare sector, alternative pricing schemes for medicines allow for budget control, as well as providing patients with access to highly innovative treatments. Guidance drafted by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Roche's Zelboraf (vemurafenib) for the treatment of advanced skin cancer. These are the first new drugs approved for routine use by the UK's National Health Service for the disease in more than a decade. While this is positive news for both drugmakers, NICE's stamp of approval came only after the manufacturers of both drugs agreed to offer discounts, overturning a prior rejection of the treatments by the watchdog.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: GBP23.81bn (US$38.33bn) in 2011 to GBP23.74bn (US$37.27bn) in 2012; -0.3% in local currency terms and -2.8% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Healthcare: GBP144.79bn (US$232.99bn) in 2011 to GBP149.35bn (US$234.48bn) in 2012; +3.2% in local currency terms and +0.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Medical devices: GBP5.89bn (US$9.48nn) in 2011 to GBP5.93bn (US$9.30bn) in 2012; +0.6% in local currency terms and -1.9% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
Risk/Reward Rating: The UK is again ranked second out of the 10 Western European markets surveyed. While the country's risk profile is among the best globally, cost containment and patent expirations will hamper faster growth in pharmaceutical market values. Nevertheless, the market is well-developed and regulated and the government is making efforts to boost the healthcare and life sciences sectors - meaning the UK will continue to be one of the most important targets for multinationals. Globally, the UK ranks fourth, behind the US, Japan and Switzerland, out of 95 countries surveyed.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- United Kingdom Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- United Surgical Partners International - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Sweden Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013
- Bulgaria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2013