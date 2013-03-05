Now Available: United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Kingdom Telecommunications Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- BMI View: While it lags behind its regional peers in terms of mobile penetration, the UK mobile market is one of the more advanced in the Western European region in terms of 3G, with 52.4% of mobile subscribers using the technology in 2011. It also has the second highest data ARPU in the region as a result (out of the seven markets which provide data). Blended ARPU is also above the regional average, although 5-year CAGR is low, given the maturity of the market. Further, decreasing MTRs are having a negative effect on revenues.
Key Data
The mobile market returned to growth in Q312, with 0.8% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) growth offsetting subscription losses in H112 as penetration increased to 122.2% at the end of September 2012. The dedicated mobile broadband market contracted in Q212, according to data from the telecoms regulator Ofcom. This is in stark contrast to 17.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth to the end of Q211, a reversal BMI believes is related to the discounting of inactive subscriptions.
Key Trends And Developments
In October 2012 Everything Everywhere (EE) became the first operator in the UK to launch LTE services. EE launched the service using refarmed 1800MHz spectrum with services available both for smartphone users and dedicated mobile broadband services. EE has a monopoly on the LTE market until other operators are able to launch services in the 800MHz and 2.6GHz bands following the spectrum auction in Q113.
Meanwhile, Vodafone and Telefonica O2 had their network sharing deal approved by regulatory authorities in October 2012. The venture will allow each operator to access a network of 18,500 masts, an increase of 40% for each, without additional expenditure. Around 10% of sites will be duplicated, so further cost savings are expected to be realised as excess infrastructure is decommissioned or sold to third parties. The operators are keen to migrate to 4G LTE technology as soon as the regulator permits them to do so. The venture will enable them to achieve 98% LTE coverage by the end of 2015, two years ahead of regulatory requirements.
