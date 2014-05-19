New Fixed Networks market report from BuddeComm: "Uruguay - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Executive summary
Uruguay's FttP network passes 717,000 households
BuddeComm's report Uruguay - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Forecasts provides a comprehensive overview of the trends and developments in the telecommunications market of Uruguay, including the regulator's market data for the first half of 2013, updated telcos' financial and operating data operator, developments in the pay TV sector, and market developments to the end of 2013. It also provides forecasts and analysis on the market for coming years.
Economic background
Uruguay's GDP per capita was one of the highest performing in the region during 2010 and 2011. It has since slowed to a more moderate 3.5%, a level expected to continue into 2014 and 2015. The country is among the more politically stable in Latin America, is relatively free from corruption and is not prone to the natural disasters which affect other countries in the region, particularly in the Caribbean. The government has been supportive of business, and has pursued prudent macroeconomic policies which have been sympathetic to investment. Transparent regulations, growing domestic consumption, high living standards, and a cheap labour force are expected to continue drawing international capital.
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Penetration of telecom services
Bar a few Caribbean islands, Uruguay enjoys the highest broadband penetration in Latin America, the second highest fixed-line teledensity after Costa Rica, and the second highest mobile penetration after Panama. With high literacy rates and widespread computer availability, Uruguay is one of the world's leading software exporters and South America's outsourcing hub. In terms of computer penetration, Uruguay tops all other countries in the region by a considerable margin.
Exclusivity and competition
Uruguay is one of the very few Latin American countries where the local fixed-line market is neither privatised nor liberalised. Antel, the state-owned incumbent, has a monopoly in the provision of local telephony and fixed broadband services. Other segments of the telecom market have been opened to competition, including international long-distance telephony, mobile telephony, and fixed-wireless broadband.
Uruguay is also one of the few countries in the world where broadband access via cable modem does not exist. Although cable networks are well equipped technologically, and digital cable TV is widely available, telecom law prohibits data transmission over pay TV networks. There are ongoing discussions over the need to change regulations and permit TV cables to carry data. Cable broadband would help strengthen the pay TV market, make triple-play solutions more widely available, and give customers the freedom to choose their internet provider.
Government broadband initiatives
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