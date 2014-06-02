New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Vacuum cleaners continued to record a positive performance in both current value and volume terms in 2013, with value growth being considerably higher. Consumer demand for vacuum cleaners was stimulated by innovative new technologies introduced by manufacturers. These reflected the trends for bagless and battery-charged vacuum cleaners in Germany, as consumers increasingly opted for these product types in 2013. This led to stronger current value than volume growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
The leading player in vacuum cleaners in 2013 remained Techtronic Industries, closely followed by BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate. Both players recorded ongoing volume share growth thanks to their well-established brands Dirt Devil (Techtronic Industries) and Siemens (BSH). Dirt Devil benefited from its competitive prices and broad product portfolio. The new Siemens Q.4 silencePower product range claimed to produce hardly any noise using innovative technology; it also offered a high performance, whilst being extremely energy-efficient. Consumers also responded very positively towards the Siemens brand due to its German heritage and home production for certain product lines.
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Industry Prospects
Vacuum cleaners is expected to see a stagnant volume CAGR, with no major movements over the forecast period. A similar trend is expected in value terms, with the CAGR at constant 2013 prices remaining flat in the forecast period 2013-2018. The projected stagnant sales performance will be underpinned by the performance of cylinder vacuum cleaners, as it is the largest category within vacuum cleaners. In Germany the household penetration of cylinder vacuum cleaners is very high, which consequently limits the overall growth of vacuum cleaners, and leaves the category dependent on replacement sales.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Vacuum Cleaners industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Vacuum Cleaners in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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