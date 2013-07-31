Now Available: Vacuum Cleaners in Norway

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Norway"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Vacuum cleaner sales grew by 4% in current value terms and 3% in volume terms in 2012 to reach NOK334 million and 297,000 units. Despite the high possession rates of vacuum cleaners, growth was faster than in 2011 as consumers replaced their old vacuum cleaners with new models. The most important features are suction power, effectiveness of the filter and sound level.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
