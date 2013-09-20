Now Available: Vacuum Cleaners in Romania

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vacuum Cleaners in Romania", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The positive evolution of vacuum cleaners in 2012, with retail sales growing by 5% in volume terms and 4% in current value terms, reflects small appliance's recover from the economic recession. With a household penetration rate of 89% in 2012, cylinder vacuum cleaners' fast recovery from recession reassured companies. Cylinder vacuum cleaners recorded healthy retail sales growth in 2011 and 2012, which showed that households were renewing as well as purchasing brand new devices.
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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