Now Available: Vietnam Tourism Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Vietnam Tourism Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- BMI's Vietnam tourism report looks at the strong long term potential for growth offered by this expanding market in the Asia Pacific region. The forecasted increases in inbound tourism combined with an improving domestic economy and higher outbound travel all point towards a very positive future for the Vietnamese tourism industry.
2010, 2011 and 2012 saw substantial increases in inbound arrivals with particularly strong growth of 19.09% in 2011. While we don't expect this exceptional growth to continue, we do expect to see not insubstantial growth of close to 6% per year for the remainder of the forecast period to 2017 with total inbound arrivals expected to reach over 9mn that year. Outbound travel from Vietnam is expected to show even stronger year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, increasing from 3.1mn in 2012 to 5.5mn in 2017 as the domestic economy continues to expand.
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2013 saw the launch of the National Tourism Year, reflecting the Vietnamese government's prioritisation of the industry. As part of efforts to expand the tourism market the government is also making a series of investments in improving the country's transport infrastructure, with expansion of the international airports including a new terminal at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and investments in the country's rail network.
Vietnam has a wide range of tourist attractions. The picturesque beaches of Phu Quoc and Ha Long Bay bring in leisure travellers, while the eco and wildlife tours cater for the more adventurous. The country also has a wide variety of cultural attractions such as Thien Mu Pagoda and historical attractions like the Ci Chi Tunners (used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War). As such there is plenty to entice first-time travellers, and to encourage their return.
- Hotels continue to expand their presence in Vietnam, with several major resorts due to open in the future. BMI expects that the value of the hotel industry will increase by between 11.7% and 12.9% per year between 2013 and 2017.
- The government continues to invest in improving the country's transport infrastructure, including the building of a new international airport due to open by 2020.
- Arrivals will continue to be dominated by countries from within the Asia Pacific region particularly China, South Korea and Japan.
- Key events in Vietnam in 2013 include the Ho Chi Minh City Flower Festival, the Hung Kings Festival, the International Tourism Expo in September and various sporting events.
- This quarter BMI has given Vietnam an overall Tourism Risk/Reward rating of 59.3, placing it ninth in the Asia Pacific region, ahead of Malaysia but behind New Zealand.
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