Now Available: Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Dominican Republic

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Over the review period, the rising cost of universal health care in the Dominican Republic prompted continuous efforts to enhance consumer awareness about the importance about consuming a healthy diet, take regular exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle in general. As a result, the country's medical community and numerous government agencies, NGOs and other social organisations made concerted efforts to bolster the public service information campaigns which encourage lifestyle changes among the...
Euromonitor International's Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dietary Supplements, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Vitamins.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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