Fast Market Research recommends "Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The strong growth of the health and wellness trend in Ireland in recent years has seen an increasing number of Irish people engaging in competitive sporting activity at an amateur as well as at a professional level. One area which has seen a significant increase in interest is bodybuilding, with the number of such events being held across the country exploding in recent years. Interest in bodybuilding has been further driven by an increasing number of associated television programmes which are available on satellite television networks. The result has been a boon for sports nutrition in Ireland, with products which were once consigned to the realm of serious bodybuilders becoming more widely accepted and more widely available.
Competitive Landscape
Maximuscle Ltd remained the leading player in sports nutrition in Ireland in 2013 with a 30% value share. The company retained its leading position through its extensive range of products which are aimed at both men and women across all fitness and activity levels. Maximuscle's products are widely available in health food stores as well as through an extensive range of third-party websites as well as Maximuscle's own dedicated online store.
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Industry Prospects
Sports nutrition in Ireland is expected to increase in constant value at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period as interest in bodybuilding as a sport continues to grow in Ireland. Furthermore, general levels of participation in sport and physical activity are expected to continue increasing in Ireland for the foreseeable future as interest in health and wellness increases. The lack of private label products in sports nutrition is set to play a role in ensuring strong positive value growth during the forecast period, with a return to positive economic growth likely to be to the benefit of the category as consumers will begin to relax previously restrained spending habits.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Sports Nutrition industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Sports Nutrition industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Sports Nutrition in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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