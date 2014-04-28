Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Watches in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- As smartphones continued to gain in popularity in the Philippines, fewer consumers found it necessary to purchase watches as their smartphones are able to perform the same functions. Manufacturers depended on marketing watches as a fashion accessory in order to maintain sales growth.
Euromonitor International's Watchesin Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Watches by Price Band, Watches by type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Watches market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Watches in Germany
- Watches in the US
- Watches in China
- Watches in Malaysia
- Watches in Taiwan
- Watches in Singapore
- Watches in Indonesia
- Watches in Romania
- Watches in Australia
- Watches in Italy