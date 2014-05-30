Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Western Europe Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Western Europe Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Western Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
This product is part of Pyramid's new 'on demand' range. These reports are built on the foundation of the most up-to-date data at the moment of purchase, guaranteeing their sensitivity to the current state of the market, and facilitating informed business decisions that can be made with the utmost of confidence. Delivered within two working days, these 'on demand' products combine Pyramid's rigorous methodology with a new level of reactivity to the market, making them an exciting addition to our portfolio, and an even more useful resource for your organization.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Western Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price
- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature
- Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Western Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Western Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price
- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature
- Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nokia, Samsung, LG, Sony Mobile, RIM, Apple, Motorola, Huawei, ZTE, HTC, Lenovo
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