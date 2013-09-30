Now Available: Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 2Q 2013

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 2Q 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendor performance. The report includes major vendors' shipment volume, shipment growth trends, shipment revenue and revenue growth trends, operating profit margin and ASP, along with analyst insights. The report finds that following the steady quarter by quarter growth in 2012, worldwide mobile phone shipment volume slowed down in the first quarter of 2013, reaching around 426.5 million units. Smartphones' share of the worldwide mobile phone shipment volume reached around 49.1% in the first quarter of 2013. Worldwide mobile phone shipment volume growth is estimated to have picked up slowly in the second quarter of 2013 and continue well into the next quarter.
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