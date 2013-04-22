Now Availbale Pharmacogenomics Partnering Terms and Agreements Research Report at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the pharmacogenomic partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter pharmacogenomic partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors pharmacogenomic technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 500 links to online copies of actual pharmacogenomic deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of pharmacogenomic dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in pharmacogenomic dealmaking since 2005, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading pharmacogenomic deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of pharmacogenomic deals as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of pharmacogenomic partnering deals signed and announced since 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in pharmacogenomic partnering and dealmaking since 2007.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of pharmacogenomic technologies and products.



Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to pharmacogenomic trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in pharmacogenomic dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of pharmacogenomic deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life pharmacogenomic deals

Access to over 500 pharmacogenomic contract documents

The leading pharmacogenomic deals by value since 2007

Most active pharmacogenomic dealmakers since 2007

The leading pharmacogenomic partnering resources



In Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Report scope



The Pharmacogenomic Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 500 pharmacogenomic deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise pharmacogenomic rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



