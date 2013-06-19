Now Buy Coca Cola 12 Volt Refrigerator at Guaranteed Best Prices at My12VoltStore.com

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- My12VoltStore.com, a renowned 12 V electronics store, is now offering the very attractive and efficient Coca Cola 12 Volt Personal Fridge by Koolatron in guaranteed lower prices. Originally priced at $89.99, this 12 volt refrigerator is now available for $67.97 only.



A spokesperson for the organization elaborates the features of this fridge by stating, “The Koolatron Coca Cola Personal Cooler is the stylish and fun way to keep your drinks cold. The Coca-Cola Personal Cooler looks like a small refrigerator is light weighted and portable.”



As per the specifications by the manufacturer and My12VoltStore.com, the Koolatron Coca Cola 12 Volt Personal Fridge showcases a compact 4 liter fridge which can hold up to six 12-oz. cans or four 500-ml bottles. Apart from home, it is also perfect for one’s car or boat.



The product code of Coca Cola 12 Volt Personal Fridge is KWC4 and can be purchased directly via My12VoltStore.com’s sage and secure online store by using payment options such as international credit card, PayPal, bank transfers and others modes of payment. The store is also guaranteeing to provide free shipping on all its products.



Apart from refrigerators, My12VoltStore.com offers a wide range of electronic products including of 12 Volt coolers, 12 Volt TV, coffee mugs, water heaters, televisions, DVD players, 12 volt fans, appliances, spotlights, Jensen TV stands, amongst others.



The store also guarantees to offer the best customer support. A spokesperson further endorses, “At my12voltstore.com, we strive to excel at customer service. Is it answering your questions about products, order status tracking or warranty support, our customer service representatives are trained to be the best at what they do.”



About 12V online store

The 12V online store is teaming with hundreds of top-quality manufacturers to offer the best selection of products for the road or marine applications. All suppliers and products are handpicked by their experts and meet stringent quality standards. They have the largest selection across all 12 Volt electronic categories. In the last two years, my12voltstore.com has established itself as the largest online 12 Volt retailer and distributor.



Visit www.my12voltstore.com for more information or call 1-877-432-7660